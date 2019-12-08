Cindy Crawford’s Feelings On Daughter Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson’s Romance Finally Revealed

Pete Davidson, 26, may be ‘proud’ to be dating Kaia Gerber, 18, but her mom, Cindy Crawford, doesn’t exactly feel the same way about their romance — especially given their age difference.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber‘s unexpected romance has been heating up fast, but the 18-year-old model’s famous mom, Cindy Crawford, and her entrepreneur husband Rande Gerber, aren’t exactly huge fans of their daughter’s relationship with the 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star, according to a new report by Page Six. “I think they’re just hoping this could all fizzle out,” a source close to Kaia’s family said. “[Kaia’s] traveling and working constantly — how serious can [she and Davidson] get?” Furthermore, another source told the news outlet that Cindy and Rande “are very hands-on” parents to both Kaia and her brother Presley, 20, so it’s very likely this romance won’t last.

Cindy and Rande also aren’t “that worried about it because she’s only 18. Kaia can be slightly naive. But she’s a smart girl with a good head on her shoulders and a family who watches out for her.” So why are they so against Kaia dating Pete? Well, for starters, Pete has gone through a slew of high-profile relationships over the last several months. He started dating Ariana Grande in May 2018, and they were already engaged by June after he got tattoos of her initials on his thumb. Their engagement was then called off later that year in October, and he moved on with actress, Kate Beckinsale. Their fling, which included PDA date nights around New York City, ended around April 2019, and now he’s dating Kaia. So in less than 18 months, Pete’s been in at least three different relationship with three different women.

But even so, Pete doesn’t see himself as a serial dater — he’s just trying to find “the one”. A source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “He knows how that puts him in a bad light when he starts dating someone new. He has been very fortunate to date high profile women and he is trying to find his one. Let’s not forget he wanted to get married to Ariana.”

Our source added, “He is a guy who likes to commit and when it comes to Kaia, sure there aren’t wedding bells ringing but he is treating it as something very important and he has her feelings at heart. He is enjoying being with her and he looking forward for it all to continue because he really likes her. He really sees her as someone special.”

However, Pete and Kaia have only been dating for several weeks now — they only just sparked dating rumors in October when he was seen leaving her New York City apartment — so it’s very possible that this won’t last. And if it doesn’t, then Cindy and Rande will get their wish. But if it does, maybe they’ll come around to liking Pete.