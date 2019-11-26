Pete Davidson ‘Proud’ To Be Dating Kaia Gerber: Why She’s His ‘Dream Girl’ 

Pete Davidson feels like he ‘hit the jackpot’ with his new flame, Kaia Gerber. Despite only dating for nearly one month, the comedian is taking his relationship with the model ‘serious,’ because she’s ‘special,’ and someone he could see a future with!

Pete Davidson is looking forward to what could be with Kaia Gerber. The comedian, 26, and the model, 18, who were just photographed kissing in Miami on November 23, are heating up fast. And, we hear Pete’s over the moon about his blossoming romance.

“Pete’s very proud to be dating Kaia, he beams when anyone mentions it.” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s in awe of how beautiful she is, and he loves how funny she is. She doesn’t take herself too serious, and is kind of a tomboy. Kaia’s also very sweet to him — encouraging and supportive,” the insider says, adding that “Pete feels like he’s hit the jackpot with Kaia, she’s his dream girl.”

Many fans have pointed out how Pete has been “making his rounds around Hollywood,” after a slew of consecutive high profile relationships. He began dating Ariana Grande in May 2018, and the pair were engaged by June after he got tattoos of her initials on his thumb. Their engagement was called off later that year in October, to which Pete moved on from the split with actress, Kate Beckinsale. Their fling, which included PDA date nights around New York City, ended around April 2019.

A second source went on to explain that while it may seem like Pete has dated around, he doesn’t want to be viewed as a “serial dater.”

“He knows how that puts him in a bad light when he starts dating someone new. He has been very fortunate to date high profile women and he is trying to find his one,” the second source said, noting, “Let’s not forget he wanted to get married to Ariana [Grande].”

The insider continued, “He is a guy who likes to commit and when it comes to Kaia, sure there aren’t wedding bells ringing but he is treating it as something very important and he has her feelings at heart. He is enjoying being with her and he looking forward for it all to continue because he really likes her. He really sees her as someone special.”

Kaia and Pete’s unexpected situationship sparked dating rumors in October when he was seen leaving her New York City apartment. Soon after, the two fueled the romance buzz when they were spotted having lunch at Sadelles in SoHo. And, they’ve been seen on multiple dates ever since, with their PDA only getting more intense on each outing.