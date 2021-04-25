Pete Davidson Wraps His Arms Around Phoebe Dynevor & Confirms Romance: See PDA Pics

The very first photos of Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor together have arrived! The couple was photographed happily frolicking in the English countryside.

Finally, the photos are here to prove that Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 27, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 26, are indeed dating. They looked quite smitten with one another, too, as they were photographed together for the very first time amid an outing in the city of Stoke-on-Trent, located in Phoebe’s stomping grounds (England), on April 25. You can see the PDA photos here, which captured the lovebirds with their arms wrapped tightly around one another.

Pete and Phoebe appeared to get a bit goofy, too, as they steered their stroll to the grassy English countryside. They were pictured laughing together, smiling, and at one point, Pete did a silly kick in the air. They were also seen “visiting a supermarket in the Greater Manchester area” before they were photographed frolicking in the countryside, according to Daily Mail, which obtained the photos.

Pete and Phoebe’s very first photos together arrived four days after it was reported that “Pete is telling friends he’s serious about [Phoebe],” which a source told People. Furthermore, they’re “really into each other,” the insider added (which these new photos appear to confirm).

Fans have also recently noticed that Pete and Phoebe have matching “PD” initial necklaces. Pete could be seen wearing his on the April 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while photos of Phoebe sporting the exact same necklace during a YouTube Q&A surfaced on April 15. You can see Pete’s necklace below.

There’s apparently special meaning behind these necklaces, too, besides the fact that they display both of Pete and Phoebe’s initials. “She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not. Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the PD!,” a source told The Sun.

This isn’t the first time Pete made the trip across the pond to reunite with Phoebe. Before their relationship was confirmed, the King of Staten Island star was also seen in England at the end of March. While there, Pete and Phoebe were apparently seen “holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple,” according to 14-year-old schoolgirl Tilly Wagg, who claimed to see the couple in her hometown in Caverswall during an interview with Page Six.

Amid all these reports of Pete and Phoebe’s romance, Pete made it known that he was a taken man! The jokester, who was once engaged to pop star Ariana Grande in 2018, confirmed that he’s “with [his] celebrity crush” during a Zoom Q&A with students from Marquette University on April 11 (which you can watch above). It’s clear, now, that Phoebe is Pete’s celebrity crush!