Pete Davidson Is ‘Telling Friends He’s Serious About’ Phoebe Dynevor Amid Romance Reports

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance might be getting ‘serious,’ according to a new report from People. Learn more about how the couple’s relationship is going!

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have kept their romance fairly low-key, but it seems that the two are getting on quite well. Indeed, the Saturday Night Live star, 27, is reportedly telling those closest to him that he’s getting really serious about the Bridgerton breakout, 26. The young stars are “really into each other,” a source shared with People.

“Pete is telling friends he’s serious about her,” the source told the outlet. Pete and Phoebe have kept the details of their romance kept tightly under wraps. There have, however, been some signs that the two are definitely going steady. Recently the two were spotted on separate occasions wearing the exact same necklace.

The piece of jewelry in question featured each of the star’s initials: “P.D.” While it’s important to note that both stars share the same first and last initial, the design of the necklaces looked exactly the same, prompting fans to see the jewelry as further evidence that the two stars are an item.

Prior to eagle-eyed fans noting that the two were wearing similar jewelry, fans got even more invested when Pete nearly confirmed that he was dating again — though he didn’t reveal with whom he was in a relationship. When a fan on a Q&A Zoom call from Marquette University asked The King of Staten Island star who his celebrity crush was, Pete coyly replied, “I’m with my celebrity crush.” The Q&A took place just as rumors were starting to heat up that Pete and Phoebe were dating.

The two were first linked back in March, when the SNL star flew to England and was spotted in Phoebe’s current city of Manchester. A fan also shared a photo with Pete and practically confirmed that he was out and about with Phoebe. Pete has been a mainstay since rising to fame on SNL in 2014. Since that time, he’s been in a few high-profile relationships, including an engagement to singer Ariana Grande that lasted from May to October 2018. Since then, he’s been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.