Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Fuel Romance Speculation By Wearing Identical Necklaces

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor recently wore matching ‘PD’ initial necklaces in separate interviews! They reportedly ‘look down at the PD’ whenever they’re ‘missing each other.’

New evidence has emerged to suggest that Pete Davidson, 27, and Phoebe Dynevor, 26, are indeed dating. This time, the Saturday Night Live comedian and Bridgerton star recently wore the exact same necklace in separate videos: a silver necklace that appeared to be the letters “PD” melded together. Yes, as in each other‘s initials (well, we do have to point out that they share the same initials).

Pete could be seen wearing his necklace while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6. While it wasn’t necessarily headline-making to see the King of Staten Island star wear his own initials, the necklace gained more attention after Phoebe was seen wearing the very same necklace for a Q&A on YouTube; The Sun published the photo on April 15, which you can see here.

Apparently, Pete is wearing the necklace “as a romantic gesture to Phoebe,” a source close to the couple also told The Sun. The insider added, “He wanted to show just how much she means to him and just how serious he is about them.” The rumored couple is physically separated at the moment, according to the outlet.

“She’s in London and he’s in America. So they wanted to feel like they’re together when they’re not. Any time they’re feeling a bit lonely and missing each other they look down at the PD!,” the source explained.

Pete was seen in Phoebe’s hometown of Altrincham, located in England, at the end of March. While it hasn’t been confirmed that Pete was in town to visit Phoebe, a schoolgirl did claim that she spotted Pete and Phoebe together in Caverswall, Staffordshire (another area in England). “They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple,” 14-year-old Tilly Wagg told Page Six, who also observed that it “looked like they were in a relationship.”

The necklace hasn’t been the first indicator that Pete and Phoebe could be in a relationship. Pete confirmed that he wasn’t single by proudly revealing that he is “with” his “celebrity crush” while joining a Zoom Q&A with students from Marquette University on April 11. Pete has been romantically linked to Phoebe since March, ever since a Daily Mail report claimed they had “grown close.”