Pete Davidson Seemingly Confirms His Hot New Romance With ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson was asked who his ‘celebrity crush’ was, leading the ‘SNL’ star to reveal his relationship status amid speculation that he’s dating Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete Davidson just confirmed that he’s off the market — and taken by a “celebrity,” too. The 27-year-old comedian revealed his relationship status while joining a Q&A Zoom call with students from Marquette University on April 11. At one point, Pete was asked who his celebrity crush was…but his crush isn’t just a fantasy, apparently.

“I’m with my celebrity crush,” Pete said with a big smile. The Saturday Night Live star was quite tongue-tied afterwards, and finally said (while still smiling), “….So, yes. Yeah.” The look on Pete’s face was undeniable: utter happiness.

While Pete didn’t bring up Phoebe, she and The King of Staten Island star have been at the center of romance speculation ever since a report claimed they had “grown close” after Pete reportedly flew to Phoebe’s hometown of Altrincham (a town in England) towards the end of March, per The Daily Mail. Pete even took a photo with fans in the quaint town.

During Pete’s time across the pond, one fan even claimed to have spotted the comedian and Phoebe putting on PDA. “They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple,” 14-year-old schoolgirl Tilly Wagg told Page Six, after allegedly spotting the celebrities walking in her home village of Caverswall, Staffordshire. She added that it “looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together,” and even claimed to have snapped a photo with Pete.

Phoebe was in Staffordshire filming the drama film The Colour Room. The English actress’s work also brought her to Pete’s stomping grounds in New York City in February, where was shooting for the television series Younger (she plays Clare on the TV Land show, which also stars Hilary Duff).

Before he was rumored to be with Phoebe, Pete last publicly dated 19-year-old model Kaia Gerber until they ended their near three-month romance in Jan. 2020. His other most famous romances have been with Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, 26, and Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, 47. Of course, Pete also had his infamous engagement with pop star Ariana Grande, 27, in 2018. Meanwhile, Phoebe once used to date Skins star Sean Teale, 28.