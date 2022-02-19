Breaking News

Kim Kardashian’s Sisters Unfollow Kanye On IG After His Outbursts Against Pete Davidson

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

The sisterhood is strong!

Kim Kardashian’s sisters have taken a big stand against Kanye West’s controversial Instagram posts. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have all unfollowed Ye just after Kim did. This comes after the rapper has uploaded a number of posts condemning his ex-wife and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now almost the entire Kardashian clan is no longer following the “Gold Digger” rapper, aside from Kris Jenner. 

The drama started when Ye did an Instagram refresh and replaced the pictures of Kim and their four kids with private text messages from Kim and Pete and other attacks. He shared an exchange with the SNL actor where Pete seemed to extend an olive branch, saying “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise” and that he hopes he can meet them one day. Kanye shared a picture of the exchange and wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.” He had also shared a text from the SKIMS founder in a separate post, reading, “[you] are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will all be your fault.”

He had also shown off some of his photoshop skills by uploading a poster making fun of Kim and Pete. In the parody Captain America: Civil War poster, he pitted himself and Pete against each other in a war with Kim as one of Pete’s allies. The list of insults seemingly never ends as Kanye has posted an old SNL clip and made fun of Pete’s mental health, accused Kim of wanting to drug test him and many more.

It’s worth noting that Ye has since apologized for leaking texts from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. In addition to apologizing for his aggressive, all-caps messages, he also acknowledged that “sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

However, it seems that the apology may be too little too late. Kim was spotted holding some very important-looking papers soon after Kanye started unleashing his fury of Insta posts. Additionally, she isn’t happy with Ye’s most recent move in denying her request to be legally single. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”