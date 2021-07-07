Kanye West Wears Full Face Mask To Discreetly Attend Balenciaga Show In Paris — Photos

Kanye West secretly attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a face mask that completely covered his head & face.

It seems as though Kanye West, 44, didn’t want to be recognized at all at the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7. The rapper was unrecognizable wearing a black ski mask with a white tiger print that covered his entire head and face. He rocked a pair of black baggy pants that resembled a garbage bag with a matching puffy jacket and he topped his look off with a pair of white Yeezy slip-on shoes. We’re not surprised that Kanye attended the show considering he’s a long-time supporter of the brand. Kanye sat in the front row along with other celeb guests including Bella Hadid, James Harden, Lewis Hamilton, and Lil Baby.

Kanye has been under the radar lately ever since his impending divorce from Kim Kardashian and he has rarely been spotted out in public places. The most recent outing Kanye had was when he took his kids – North, 8, Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 3 – to Mexico on June 30. While Kanye was with the kids, Kim was gallivanting around Rome with friends.

Aside from his trip to Mexico with his kids, the most recent trip before that was when he was spotted jetting home from his 44th birthday trip in France with Irina Shayk. The pair sparked rumors that they were together considering they landed back in LA together after spending the entire weekend with one another. Irina wasn’t walking in the Balenciaga show, as she was in Italy celebrating the Italian soccer team making the Euro final.