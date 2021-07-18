See Pics

Kanye West Wears Ski Mask To Las Vegas Event Amid Reports He’s Still Dating Irina Shayk

kanye
Shutterstock
Irina Shayk backstage Max Mara show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2018
Irina Shayk wear a black bodysuit in New York City. Irina Shayk returns to her home from romantic trip to France for new boyfriend Kanye West's 44th birthday Pictured: Irina Shayk Ref: SPL5231712 100621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York City Pictured: Irina Shayk,Bradley Cooper,Lea Shayk-Cooper Ref: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Rapper Kanye West has stepped out in Las Vegas wearing an all black ensemble, including an oversized, puffy jacket and a ski mask.

Kanye West, 44, turned heads when he wore a ski mask at the BIG3 basketball tournament held in Las Vegas on July 17. The rapper appeared to be in high spirits as he chatted with fellow chart-topper Ice Cube while watching the game from the sidelines — see all the pics here. Despite the warm summer weather, Kanye donned an oversized, puffy black jacket with a pair of leather pants and brown, combat-style boots. Most notably, he wore a ski mask that covered his entire head, with only a small slit at his eyes.

kanye
Kanye West. Image: Shutterstock

It comes two days after it was reported that he and his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk are still an item. Just a couple of weeks after the couple jetted off to France, a Page Six report suggested that the two were breaking up, but that might not be the case. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” a source told PEOPLE on July 16, noting that she was taking legal action to set the record straight.

Rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source told the outlet. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.” Interestingly, Kanye also donned a black ski mask at the fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7. New trend alert?

irina
Irina Shayk. Image: Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- PICS

Kanye West Balenciaga Show, Arrivals, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 07 Jul 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just last month, a source told the outlet that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” the insider explained. “He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.” As fans would recall, Irina recently had a romantic getaway to France with the “Heartless” rapper, who is fresh off his split from Kim Kardashian