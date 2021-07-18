Kanye West Wears Ski Mask To Las Vegas Event Amid Reports He’s Still Dating Irina Shayk

Rapper Kanye West has stepped out in Las Vegas wearing an all black ensemble, including an oversized, puffy jacket and a ski mask.

Kanye West, 44, turned heads when he wore a ski mask at the BIG3 basketball tournament held in Las Vegas on July 17. The rapper appeared to be in high spirits as he chatted with fellow chart-topper Ice Cube while watching the game from the sidelines — see all the pics here. Despite the warm summer weather, Kanye donned an oversized, puffy black jacket with a pair of leather pants and brown, combat-style boots. Most notably, he wore a ski mask that covered his entire head, with only a small slit at his eyes.

It comes two days after it was reported that he and his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk are still an item. Just a couple of weeks after the couple jetted off to France, a Page Six report suggested that the two were breaking up, but that might not be the case. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” a source told PEOPLE on July 16, noting that she was taking legal action to set the record straight.

Rumors that “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source told the outlet. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.” Interestingly, Kanye also donned a black ski mask at the fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7. New trend alert?

Just last month, a source told the outlet that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” the insider explained. “He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.” As fans would recall, Irina recently had a romantic getaway to France with the “Heartless” rapper, who is fresh off his split from Kim Kardashian.