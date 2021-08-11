Kim Kardashian Reveals Biggest ‘Challenge’ Of Parenting 4 Kids In Rare Interview About Motherhood

Kim Kardashian opened up about the highs and lows of raising four children, and revealed how bed time doesn’t always go over well with her little ones.

Kim Kardashian, 40, isn’t so different from all the moms out there. Sure, she’s a mega-famous billionaire, but Kim has to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly that all parents experience while raising their children. And in a new interview in the September 2021 issue of Parents magazine, the SKIMS founder gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mother to her four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

For starters, Kim admitted that bedtime tends to be her biggest “challenge” raising the four little ones. “It’s rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she’s become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones,” she said. “It’s actually so cute.” Kim also shared that she’s still learning to be “stricter” and to start “saying no” when it comes to her kids.

On the flip side, the PAW Patrol: The Movie star credits her natural calmness as her “parenting superpower.” Kim said, “I don’t get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around.” But the reality star did admit that at times, she cannot defy her children’s adorable faces when they want something, such as candy. “They give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want,” she said in the interview.

Kim also said that the heartwarming bond between her kids is similar to the dynamic she had with her own siblings as children. “They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Rob [Kardashian],” Kim explained. “There’s something so special about having a big family, and I’m happy my babies get that experience the way I did,” the mom of four added.

As Kim’s kids continue to reach new milestones in their lives, the aspiring lawyer told Parents magazine that “it’s amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people.” And now looking ahead to a new school year, Kim said she’s hoping it’s “another year of growth and happiness” for her children.

Kim has been fully focused on her four kids since she filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February after seven years of marriage. The former couple have not spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage, but they have continued to co-parent the kids since the split. Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye want to maintain “family unity” throughout the divorce proceedings. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other,” the source said. “They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up.”