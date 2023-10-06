Kanye West Reportedly Tells Wife Bianca to ‘Never Speak’ and Wear His Clothing Choices

Image Credit: Shutterstock

A troubling new report about Kanye West‘s relationship with Bianca Censori came out on October 6. A source close to Bianca, 28, told Daily Mail that Kanye, 46, forces his wife to “never speak” and “has a set of rules” that she has to follow. The Australian architect reportedly has to wear the clothes that Ye tells her to. She’s also allegedly “required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” Lastly, the source claimed that Bianca “no mind of her own anymore” and “obeys” Kanye, who “thinks that they are royal.”

The couple sparked romance rumors in January 2023, two months after Kanye finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42. They reportedly wed in Beverly Hills, California that same month, and Ye was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on his left hand after the rumored nuptials. Reps for Kanye West could not be reached at the time of publication

At the time of the wedding, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye didn’t give Kim a heads up that he was marrying Bianca. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” our source revealed. “Kim does not care what he with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

“Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim,” the insider also said. “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”

Kim and Kanye were married for six years and share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. During an interview on the Alo MIND FULL podcast last year, Kanye admitted that Kim raises their kids “80 percent of time,” though he did take some credit for how he’s influencing his kids.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the “Stronger” rapper said on the podcast. “She’s still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”