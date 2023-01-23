Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.

Kanye and North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, split in Feb. 2021, became legally single about a year later, and finally had their divorce finalized in Nov. 2022. On Jan. 13, it was reported that Kanye had recently secretly married Bianca, who is noticeably a Kim K look-alike. Bianca has worked at Kanye’s Yeezy brand for several years, and Ye was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on his left hand after the rumored nuptials. However, it does not appear that the pair’s marriage is legal with the government, as they don’t seem to have filed for a marriage certificate.

While Kim and Kanye were on amicable co-parenting terms in the months that first followed their split, things started to get more difficult after Kim started dating Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021. She and Pete split in July 2022, but Kanye took his controversial behavior to another level in the following months. The rapper publicly made antisemitic comments on a number of occasions, leading him to get dropped by some of his biggest collaborators, including Adidas.

Kim and Kanye came face-to-face at events for their kids after the controversy, and she reportedly invited him to their son, Saint Wests’, birthday party in December. In an interview that aired around Christmastime, Kim got emotional while discussing her co-parenting efforts with her ex. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” Kim said, through tears. “Co-parenting is hard. It’s really f****** hard.”

Meanwhile, Kanye didn’t give Kim a heads up before his secret wedding to Bianca, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” our source revealed. “Kim does not care what he with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”