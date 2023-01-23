Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos

North West met up with her dad, Kanye West, and his new bride, Bianca Censori, for dinner in Malibu on Jan. 22.

January 23, 2023 8:01AM EST
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Ye is seen picking up daughter North from basketball practice on day of court decision & then head to the mall for some daddy daughter time together. Pictured: Ye,Kanye West,North West Ref: SPL5506635 291122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.

Kanye and North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, split in Feb. 2021, became legally single about a year later, and finally had their divorce finalized in Nov. 2022. On Jan. 13, it was reported that Kanye had recently secretly married Bianca, who is noticeably a Kim K look-alike. Bianca has worked at Kanye’s Yeezy brand for several years, and Ye was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on his left hand after the rumored nuptials. However, it does not appear that the pair’s marriage is legal with the government, as they don’t seem to have filed for a marriage certificate.

kanye north west
Kanye and North West at her basketball game. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

While Kim and Kanye were on amicable co-parenting terms in the months that first followed their split, things started to get more difficult after Kim started dating Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021. She and Pete split in July 2022, but Kanye took his controversial behavior to another level in the following months. The rapper publicly made antisemitic comments on a number of occasions, leading him to get dropped by some of his biggest collaborators, including Adidas.

bianca censori
Bianca Censori out and about. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Kim and Kanye came face-to-face at events for their kids after the controversy, and she reportedly invited him to their son, Saint Wests’, birthday party in December. In an interview that aired around Christmastime, Kim got emotional while discussing her co-parenting efforts with her ex. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” Kim said, through tears. “Co-parenting is hard. It’s really f****** hard.”

Meanwhile, Kanye didn’t give Kim a heads up before his secret wedding to Bianca, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” our source revealed. “Kim does not care what he with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

