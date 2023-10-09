Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Relationship Timeline: From Their Secret Wedding to Now

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kanye West shocked fans when it was reported that he’d secretly married Bianca Censori in January 2023.

Kanye and Bianca’s marriage came about two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

A new report says that Kanye tells his wife to ‘never speak.’

Kanye West has always drawn on his relationships for inspiration for his music and fashion lines. The Yeezus rapper, 46, has found his latest muse in Bianca Censori. Ye has been married to the Australian-born architect for about 10 months now, but their relationship is still somewhat mysterious. In fact, people were unsure if they had even legally married until very recently.

As Ye and Bianca’s romance continues, get to know a little bit more about Bianca and look back on their romance, since the beginning.

Kanye Drops “Censori Overload”

While Kanye and Bianca worked together for some time before going from a professional to a personal relationship, the lone hint that there may have been some spark came when Kanye’s song “Censori Overload” leaked in November 2022. The title is a play on his wife’s last name and the phrase “sensory overload.” While there are no definite references to his future bride on the track, some fans thought the lyric, “And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex till marriage” to be a hint at their future nuptials.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Get Married

When it comes to celebrity romances, usually there are at least a few hints about a relationship before they exchange vows, but Kanye’s relationship with Bianca first became widely known when the couple said, “I do.” The news of their wedding came just two months after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. While the wedding came as a surprise for many fans, Bianca and the rapper had worked together for quite a while as she was the head of architecture for his Yeezy brand.

It was reported that Yeezy and Bianca had gotten married in secret on January 13, according to TMZ. After their reported secret ceremony, the pair were seen out and about on a few occasions, and they both had rings on their wedding finger.

At the time, it was reported that the pair hadn’t gotten a marriage license, meaning that their wedding wasn’t legally recognized. It was revealed that the pair had used a “confidential marriage” license, which kept it from the public record, according to Daily Mail.

They Honeymoon in Utah

After the news of their wedding broke, it was reported that Kanye had taken the architectural designer on a romantic honeymoon to the Armangiri resort in Utah., according to Daily Mail. The resort costs about $5,000 per night, and the property is located on 600 acres in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.

Bianca’s Family Speak Out

After it was revealed that Ye and Bianca had secretly tied the knot, a few members of her family shared statements congratulating the pair. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” one of her sisters Angelina told the Herald Sun. Her cousin Alysia also admitted that she was “super happy for them both.”

After the wedding, a source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was indifferent to her ex’s new marriage. “Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought,” the insider said. “Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.”

Kanye Goes to Meet the In-Laws

A little over a week after Kanye and Bianca exchanged vows, it was reported that the couple was going to meet with his new bride’s family in Australia in a report by The Herald. The pair were heading to Melbourne so Kanye could “meet her family,” and they reportedly spent time where Bianca grew up.

North West Joins Kanye and Bianca on a Date

Shortly after the news of their wedding surfaced, the pair were spotted out with Ye’s oldest child, North West, on a dinner date in Malibu on January 22. Kanye and Bianca arrived at Nobu for dinner, and shortly afterward, Kanye’s daughter was dropped off to join them.

Bianca Celebrates Kanye’s 46th Birthday

A few months after the surprise of their wedding had settled down, Bianca seemed to settle into life with Kanye and his family nicely. When the rapper celebrated his birthday in June, a photo was snapped of her holding hands with North on the way to his party.

Kanye’s “Cheeky” Outing With Bianca

The pair made headlines when they took a vacation to Italy in August 2023. During an outing, Kanye was seen bending over on a boat, but his rear end hung out of the bottom of his pants, as a boat of tourists sped by. Besides the memorable photo, the two were also spotted holding hands when not on the boat ride.

Kanye Tells Bianca Not to Speak

Despite Kanye’s marriage to Bianca being relatively new, a troubling report from Daily Mail about their relationship cropped up in October 2023. A source close to the designer told the outlet that Ye has a set of rules for his wife, including what foods to eat and clothes to wear. He’s also told her to work out and to “never speak.” The insider said that she just “obeys” Kanye, and she’s been “radicalized” by him. “She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,’ they said.