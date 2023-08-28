Kanye West Gives Cheeky Display During Venice Boat Ride With ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori

Kanye West, 46, gave tourists in Venice something to talk about during a boat ride with his “wife” Bianca Censori this week. The rapper was bending over in the boat with his bare rear end exposed when a camera-holding group in a nearby boat passed by him in the water. He was wearing a black blazer with a black scarf and black pants, during the memorable moment, which was captured in photos published by Daily Mail.

In addition to getting attention for his wardrobe malfunction, Kanye turned heads when he showed off PDA with Bianca, who wore a gray trench coat. The lovebirds were also photographed holding hands and walking in the area when they weren’t in the boat. At one point, the “Jesus Walks” creator attempted to hide his face from cameras with his scarf.

Kanye and Bianca’s Venice outing comes after they first sparked romance rumors in Jan., just months after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian was finalized. They reportedly wed in Beverly Hills, CA that same month, but the legality of their union is in question since no marriage certificate was ever filed. Kanye now co-parents his four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kim, who first filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

Kim also recently made headlines when she admitted to hiding her true feelings about Kanye, who is known for being at the center of controversial stunts over the past few years, from her kids. “If there’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she told Vogue Italia in a translated interview. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset, and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” she continued. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why, and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”