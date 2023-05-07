Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For Son Saint’s Soccer Game In LA: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted cheering on their son Saint at his soccer game in Los Angeles on Sunday. The exes, who split in 2021, appeared to be co-parenting champs, as Kim relaxed in a folding chair by the field with Kanye standing a few feet behind her, as seen in photos here via TMZ. According to a source for the outlet, Kim and Kanye engaged in ‘small talk’ and seemed quite amicable with each other.

At one point after the game, Kim, Kanye, Saint and a grip of friends stopped by a vendor cart for some refreshments. TMZ’s insider said the “Famous” rapper even picked up the tab! Also worth noting, Kanye chose not to bring along his new wife, Bianca Censori, who made an appearance at the last Kardashian-West kid sporting event.

Kim and Kanye seem like they don’t mind running into each other at such events, as it happened at North’s basketball game recently too. However, at that time, it was reported that Kim was not speaking with Kanye following his social media attacks on her family.

The reporting appeared in sync with a source who EXCLUSIVLY told HollywoodLife that Kim was trying to distance herself from Kanye at the time. “After everything Kanye has done lately and all the controversial remarks and stances he’s taken, Kim just wants to distance herself as much as humanly possible from all this drama surrounding Kanye.” The insider added, “Kim has told him she wants nothing to do with him when he acts like this, but Kanye doesn’t seem to care.”

A second source told HollywoodLife that the KarJenners are finally done with his antics. “Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again,” the insider said. “But this time is different.”