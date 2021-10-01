See Pics

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For Dinner Date With Friends 7 Months After Split — Photos

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West. Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Amicable exes! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front when they attended a dinner together in Malibu with some friends on Sept. 30.

Kim Kardashian filed from divorce from Kanye West in February, but the two once again sparked speculation that they might not go through with the split on Sept. 30. The former lovebirds were photographed leaving a dinner together at Nobu Malibu, where they were joined by a group of friends for the night out. Kim rocked a skintight, light purple catsuit, which she paired with high purple heels, a brown leather coat and her hair in a long braid. Meanwhile, Kanye kept it a bit more casual in an all-black ensemble.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out to dinner together post-split. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

This evening out comes amidst recent buzz that Kim and Kanye might be trying to work things out. Over the summer, Kim was extremely supportive of Kanye when he released his most recent album, Donda. She attended various release events for the album, and even showed up to one wearing a wedding dress.

“Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and she still has love for Kanye,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in August. “They are putting on a united front and are re-committed to trying to stay together. They are taking it day by day.” Our insider added that it was still unclear at the time whether or not Kim would withdraw the divorce papers, though.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out to dinner with friends. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

After filing for divorce, Kim opened up about her decision on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She explained that she and Kanye simply had different lifestyles — she needed to be based in California with her family, while he wanted the freedom to move around and live in other places, like Wyoming. “I never thought I was lonely,” Kim admitted. “I always thought it was totally fine — I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I’m on this ride with him. I [was] okay with that. But after turning 40 this year, I realized…no. I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.”

Kim and Kanye have four kids together — North West8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2 — and they’ve prioritized co-parenting since their breakup. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim said on the KUWTK reunion in June. “That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He’ll always be family.”