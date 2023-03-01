Kim Kardashian Gets Punched In The Face By Son Saint, 7, While He Sleeps In Bed With Her: Photos

A day in the life of a mom! The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, admired her son, Saint West, 7, sleeping in her bed until he “punched” her in the face mid-sleep. “Is there really anything better in this life?”, the brunette beauty asked in the selfie with her son. “This face.” However, in the last slide things took a turn when Sainty accidentally whacked his mom’s eye. “Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!”, she joked.

The adorable post with her seven-year-old also comes less than one day after Kim and her daughter, North West, 9, took to TikTok to show off their latest dance moves. In that video, the SKIMS founder rocked a cozy bathrobe, while Northie wore a white graphic t-shirt and had her brunette tresses in on-trend side buns. In a fan re-post of the clip, one admirer wrote, “Such a vibe”, while another simply added a series of kiss emojis.

Kim and her kids are frequently spotted on the popular video-sharing app, and on Feb. 26, North took to TikTok with Selena Gomez‘s sister, Gracie, 9. The two pre-teens created a four-part video that showcased their “homemade” pasta-making skills. Not only did they create the special dish in Kim’s luxe kitchen, but they also made a mess and ended with flour all over their faces. “First step, put on lip gloss,” they instructed viewers at the start of the clip. Gracie and North’s playdate came as a bit of a surprise to fans as Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, recently squashed reported beef with Selena on Feb. 22.

Amid Kim and Kanye West‘s children’s social media posts, the 42-year-old took to Instagram on Mar. 1 to show off her sexy black bikini in a throwback vacation post. In the series of photos, Kimberly rocked the swimsuit but made sure to add accessories, including a gold ankle bracelet and a gold chain around her waist. Many of her 346 million followers took to the comments and gushed at the stunning snapshots. “kim is queen,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This motivated me to go to the pool with my bikini on.”

Finally, the TV personality and businesswoman has been spotted in Milan, Italy for this year’s Fashion Week. For the last day of the fashionable week, Kim rocked a crop top and mini-skirt by Dolce & Gabbana on Feb. 27. She styled her raven-hued tresses straight down and added some faux bangs to tie the look together. In addition, the style icon’s nearly knee-high leather boots matched her ensemble in the same dull beige hues.