Kim Kardashian Stuns In Matching Crop Top & Mini Skirt While Visiting Dolce & Gabbana Store In Milan: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked gorgeous when she visited Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy on February 27. The reality star showed up to the luxury fashion store while dressed in a cream-colored crop top and a matching mini skirt. Kim also rocked a pair of knee-high boots that were the same material and color as the rest of her outfit. She let her dark brunette hair down for the outing, which was on the last day of Milan Fashion Week 2023. Kim’s been killing it with her fashion all week long, and this latest outfit definitely did not disappoint!

Kim documented her trip to Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram. In the photos, she posed in her chic outfit next to a big black-and-white billboard of herself in the store. The Kardashians star also stood on the balcony to greet hundreds of fans who were lined up outside for her. Kim seemed so happy seeing all her fans who cheered and took pictures when they saw her.

Kim gushed over her experience at Dolce & Gabbana in her IG caption. She wrote, “I love you Milan! I had to stop by the store to see the collection in stores since it just all arrived! What a surreal dream come true! And thank you all for coming to say hi to me there!” She also thanked Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for “making my dreams come true.”

Kim’s appearances at Milan Fashion Week have been unforgettable, thanks to her bold and beautiful outfit choices. On Saturday, Feb. 25, she wore a red sequin crop top and matching long skirt to the Dolce & Gabbana shop. She also wore clear heels as she carried a red sequin mini purse.

Later that night, Kim changed into a strapless snakeskin print dress and a matching choker necklace for the Dolce & Gabbana private afterparty. She topped off her look with two cross necklaces and red-painted fingernails and toenails. On both occasions, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share her own photos and videos of her flawless outfits.