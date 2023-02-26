Kim Kardashian Stuns In Lace-Up Snakeskin Dress At Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, 42, wore another incredible outfit when she appeared at a Dolce & Gabbana private afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday night. The SKIMS founder wore a long strapless snakeskin print dress that laced up in the front and a matching choker to the event as her dark hair was down. She also wore extra necklaces and rings as she flashed a smile while posing on stairs at the location.

She later changed into a similar fashionable snakeskin dress that was red and black. She added matching boots and a choker and two cross necklaces. Her makeup was also on point and included nude lipstick and eyeshadow, which helped bring out some of her best features.

In addition to being professionally photographed at the party, Kim took to her Instagram story to share her own photos and videos of her in the snakeskin outfits. One video showed her standing in front of a large crowd as she confidently waved and posed.

Before Kim showed off her inspiring snakeskin fashion choices, she got attention for wearing a gorgeous red sequin crop top and matching long skirt at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show earlier in the day. She also wore clear heels that let her feet peek through and had her nails painted red. Two cross necklaces topped off the epic look.

Kim’s appearances at Milan Fashion Week are not too surprising considering the reality beauty is known for attending fashion-related events. When she’s not dressing up for theses stylish appearances, she’s spending time with her family. The doting mom-of-four recently shared adorable photos of a ski trip she took with her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, and they looked like they were having a great time. They happily posed on snowy slopes in their ski outfits, in the snapshots, and there were also a couple of videos of them smiling up-close for the camera.