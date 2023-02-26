Kim Kardashian Stuns In Lace-Up Snakeskin Dress At Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian's eye-catching outfit was floor-length and she accessorized with a matching choker, at a Dolce & Gabbana private afterparty.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 26, 2023 11:38AM EST
View gallery
Gigi Hadid is seen during the Milan Women's Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, ItalyGigi Hadid Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 23 Feb 2023
Kim Kardashian is seen during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Milano, Italy, on February 25 2023 Kim Kardashian - Dolce & Gabbana Party, Milano, Italy - 25 Feb 2023
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian turns heads as she graces the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, looking fiery in a dazzling jeweled outfit that left everyone in awe. The reality TV queen proves once again that she's a fashion icon to reckon with! Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: WWW.LUCASGRO.EU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 42, wore another incredible outfit when she appeared at a Dolce & Gabbana private afterparty during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday night. The SKIMS founder wore a long strapless snakeskin print dress that laced up in the front and a matching choker to the event as her dark hair was down. She also wore extra necklaces and rings as she flashed a smile while posing on stairs at the location.

Kim Kardashian
Kim in her snakeskin outfit at the private afterparty. (Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

She later changed into a similar fashionable snakeskin dress that was red and black. She added matching boots and a choker and two cross necklaces. Her makeup was also on point and included nude lipstick and eyeshadow, which helped bring out some of her best features.

Kim Kardashian
Another photo of Kim at the party. (Agostino Fabio / MEGA)

In addition to being professionally photographed at the party, Kim took to her Instagram story to share her own photos and videos of her in the snakeskin outfits. One video showed her standing in front of a large crowd as she confidently waved and posed.

Before Kim showed off her inspiring snakeskin fashion choices, she got attention for wearing a gorgeous red sequin crop top and matching long skirt at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show earlier in the day. She also wore clear heels that let her feet peek through and had her nails painted red. Two cross necklaces topped off the epic look.

Kim’s appearances at Milan Fashion Week are not too surprising considering the reality beauty is known for attending fashion-related events. When she’s not dressing up for theses stylish appearances, she’s spending time with her family. The doting mom-of-four recently shared adorable photos of a ski trip she took with her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, and they looked like they were having a great time. They happily posed on snowy slopes in their ski outfits, in the snapshots, and there were also a couple of videos of them smiling up-close for the camera.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad