Chicago West, 5, Is Adorable Skiing With Mom Kim Kardashian & Siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, & Psalm, 3

Kim Kardashian has the cutest kids! Her youngest daughter Chicago West, 5, was all bundled up in a hot pink puffer, matching fleece and snow pants for a ski day with her mom, and siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. The little girl — who just celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago — looked so confident as she stood on the snow in her skis, ready for a day on the slopes. She was also wearing a matching pink Giro helmet for safety reasons, tying the entire look together. Big brother Saint was behind in all black, twinning with adorable little brother Psalm, who was also bundled up for the winter outing in a beanie, Burton jacket and cozy gloves.

TikTok star North showed off her style with a unique look, going for a silver puffer and an all white ski ensemble. The eldest child of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West snuggled up to her mom as they headed up the mountain in a gondola, smiling for the cute snap. The SKIMS founder was also looking chic in a shiny black puffer jacket and matching pants, along with a beanie and oversized goggles. While Kim didn’t tag a location, the KarJenner clan are known to love skiing in Aspen, where the family has previously taken larger vacations or celebrated special occasions. Only a brief caption was necessary on the Feb. 12 post, which was a fitting ski emoji.

Grandma Kris Jenner (and an avid skier herself) was one of the first to comment on the photo, writing, “Ski cuties!!!!” with three ski emojis. Bestie LaLa Anthony this also showed love on the post, writing, “Love this” with three big red hearts! Plenty of followers also chimed in, including one who wrote, “I love the way Kim and northie love each other” and others who said, “Chicago is servinnggg in the pink,” and “Chi in the all pink… so adoreable