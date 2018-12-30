Kim Kardashian Hits The Slopes In Hot Pink Ski Outfit: Love Or Loathe The Winter Look?

Kim Kardashian was a bright sight to see on Dec. 29 when she happily hit the slopes in a hot pink ski suit during her family ski trip in Aspen with hubby Kanye West and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian, 38, isn’t afraid to make a bold fashion statement no matter where she may be and that’s exactly what she did when she wore a hot pink ski suit during her time on the snow-filled slopes on Dec. 29. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been enjoying a wintry vacation with her family, including husband Kanye West, 41, their three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 23, in Aspen, and her brightly-colored outfit helped her to stand out in the Buttermilk area of the beautiful location.

The reality star paired up with Kendall during her time on the slopes and the two stayed by side by side as they sat on the chair lift that brought them up to the mountain before they impressively glided down the slopes. Kim let her hair down under her matching pink ski goggles for the thrilling activity while Kendall chose to keep her hair tied back and wear a protective helmet the entire time.

In addition to hitting the slopes, Kim and her family were seen taking a stroll on the Aspen streets and shopping in various stores. She has also been sharing pics of the winter wonderland scenery on her Instagram stories. Before the fun-filled trip, Kim and Kanye hosted the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party at their home on Dec. 24 and as always, the bash brought out many A-list celebs, including John Legend, Paris Hilton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

We’re glad to see Kim having the time of her life over the holiday week. We can’t wait to see what she has in store to bring in the new year!