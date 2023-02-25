Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Red Sequin Crop Top & Long Skirt At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, was a ravishing sight in red during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday. The reality star wore a red sequin crop top and matching long skirt as she stepped inside the Dolce & Gabbana show and was photographed smiling at onlookers. She had her long dark hair down and wore clear heels as she carried a red sequin mini purse.

The beauty also accessorized her look with two cross necklaces and showed off flattering makeup that included a nude-colored lipstick. She topped off her fashion with red-painted fingernails and toenails. Shortly after the event, Kim took to her Instagram story to share a few photos and videos of her looking incredible as she posed for photographers, greeted people, and eventually took a seat at the show.

In addition to the red outfit, Kim posted a video of herself in a long-sleeved beige crop top and matching skirt. She was visiting the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan, Italy when she wore the fashion choice and waved to photographers and fans outside. She also wore matching beige boots and had her hair down once again.

Kim’s appearances at the Dolce & Gabbana show and store comes as she’s been promoting her new collection of SKIMS SWIM this week. She got attention on Friday when she shared photos of her walking on steps leading to a beach in a tiny white string bikini. She revealed they were taken by her sister Kendall Jenner, in the caption, which read, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense.”

Just a few days before she flaunted the string bikini, Kim made headlines with her other sister, Kylie Jenner, in a TikTok video. In the fun clip, they showed off their rendition of the “It’s a Wrap” dance that’s been popular on the app. They busted moves in workout gear, which included a white and black outfit for Kim and an all black outfit for Kylie, at a private gym and looked confident and happy.