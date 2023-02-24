Kim Kardashian Rocks White Bikini At The Beach As ‘Long Handed’ Kendall Jenner Snaps Photos

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself posing on the steps leading to the beach while wearing a super tiny white string bikini.

Kim posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram pointing out her sister, Kendall Jenner, in the caption, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense.” Kendall took the photos of Kim from above while Kim posed on an outdoor staircase wearing a sexy white bikini. The string bikini featured a super tiny triangle top that barely covered up her chest, revealing ample cleavage.

She styled the top with matching tiny thong bottoms that had skinny straps on the side and accessorized with a pair of silver sunglasses. As for her glam, Kim had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Her hair was so long, it ended all the way at her waist.

Kim has been rocking a slew of sexy swimsuits lately and aside from this bikini, she recently posted an Instagram video of herself wearing a skintight gray Skims Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece in Gunmetal. The one-piece featured a zipper down the entire front that she kept unzipped to reveal ample cleavage.

Since announcing the re-launch of Skims Swim, Kim has been on a roll with her bikini photos and just recently she posted a video of herself posing in the campaign wearing a sexy long-sleeve off-the-shoulder black bikini top that had an incredibly plunging neckline and barely covered up her chest. The front of the top was tied together by a skinny string and she styled the top with the matching bottoms that were high-rise on the sides but super low-cut in the front.