Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Daughters North, 9, & Monroe, 11, For Epic TikTok

North West and Kim Kardashian had very special guests in their most recent TikTok -- Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe!

February 21, 2023
The next generation is showing their famous moms how its done! North West, 9, and Kim Kardashian teamed up with Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon, 11, for an incredible new TikTok video on Feb. 20. The video started with North and Monroe showing off some dance moves to Mariah’s song “It’s A Wrap.” Kim and Mariah then sneak into the camera’s view from each side with microphones. The girls aren’t having it, though, as they push their moms out of the frame before they can get too comfortable.

In a second video, North and Monroe strut down the hallway while dancing to one of Rihanna’s songs, in honor of the singer’s birthday. “We love you Rihanna,” the video’s caption says. “Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North.”

It’s unclear how this foursome came together to create this epic social media content, but North and Kim have been at it on TikTok for quite some time now. Kim shares the account with her daughter and has made it clear that she approves of everything that the 9-year-old posts before it goes live. “It can only be on my phone,” Kim said on Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP podcast in December. “It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don’t do comments.”

North definitely seems to have an affinity for social media just like her mom, as Kim added, “The way that she is so creative, the way that she loves to do TiKTok and do these videos…she’ll always take my phone and do skincare stuff. She loves special effects makeup, so she’ll be doing scars and faces and bullet wounds. She takes classes on it. That’s what she loves to do and so she loves to show it. It makes her so happy and she’s so innocent in so many ways.”

Meanwhile, Monroe also seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to singing. At the end of 2022, Monroe teamed up with Mariah during the singer’s Christmas special to duet on “Away in a Manger.” Monroe showed off her impressive vocals alongside Mariah as they rocked matching holiday dresses onstage. Monroe even channeled Mariah in another “It’s A Wrap” TikTok video earlier this month, as she lip-synced to the song and mimicked her mom hitting all the high notes.

