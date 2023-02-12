Kim Kardashian & North, 9, Hilariously Make ‘Neigh’ Sound On TikTok: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her daughter North West, 9, are at it once again with a funny new TikTok video! The SKIMS founder and her mini me took part in a new trend in which a sound plays and one person tricks the other into thinking they’re making a horse sound. In the clip, North first opens her mouth as if she’s screaming, but only soft music can be heard, but when Kim does it, a loud “neigh” sound comes out.

The sound made both of them laugh hysterically as they stood there in casual outfits. Kim’s included a white crop top and light purple sweatpants and North’s included a white Strawberry Shortcake T-shirt and pink denim bottoms with a studded belt. The doting mom had her hair down and North had hers pulled back.

This isn’t the first time Kim and North have made headlines with a cute TikTok video. Just a few days ago, Kim helped North, whose father is Kim’s ex Kanye West, create her “hairstyle of the day” in a clip. She brushed her hair while lip syncing along to the video’s track and North also put product in her own hair.

When North isn’t spending time with Kim, she’s spending time with her dad. She recently went to dinner with the rapper and his reported new wife, Bianca Censori in Malibu, CA. They enjoyed a meal at Nobu restaurant after North was dropped off with a friend by her security team.

Kanye and Bianca’s secret marriage was revealed on Jan. 13, around two months after he and Kim finalized their divorce. Despite the big decision, a source told us that the “Jesus Walks” creator didn’t tell his ex-wife ahead of time. “Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought.”