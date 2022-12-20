Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe, 11, Duet On Her Christmas Special: Watch

Mariah Carey, 52, is known as the queen of Christmas to many, and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe may just be following in her footsteps. The singer and her mini-me took the stage to perform a duet together during Mariah’s CBS Christmas special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, which aired on Dec. 20, and wowed the in-person crowd as well as viewers at home with their impressive vocals on the classic Christmas song, “Away in a Manger.” While performing, Mimi and Monroe rocked matching white ballgowns complete with silver sequins and tiaras.

Many viewers were so impressed that they even took to the comment section of the CBS Instagram video of the duet to gush about the mother-and-daughter duo. “Monroe has a great future ahead of her like her mother. Can’t wait for what she can do to the music industry,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “THAT TALENT.” A third follower highlighted how Monroe gets her talent from her award-winning momma. “Talent runs in the family,” they commented.

In addition to Mariah and Monroe’s memorable moment in the spotlight, other celebs and features in the special, which was partly filmed last week at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, got a lot of attention. Mariah’s huge 1994 hit song, “All I Want for Christmas is You” was performed, of course, and familiar faces like, Drew Barrymore, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Porter, Slick Rick, and the Radio City Rockettes, flashed on the screen. Jermaine and Slick Rick joined Mariah on a remix of “Here Comes Santa Claus” and the Rockettes took the stage during “Oh Santa.”

Before the special aired, a clip of Mariah and Monroe singing their duet during a Toronto show made its way on social media after an attendee posted a clip of the performance, and it received a lot of compliments. “Loved the two of them singing together,” one Twitter user wrote while another wrote, “Always knew Mariah birthed a singer like herself.” A third shared, “She’s an angel with an angel’s voice!!! But who would be surprised at that!!!! What a treat!!! She’s beautiful too.” and a fourth called their duet “a blessing.”

Monroe’s latest Christmas-themed appearances with her mom aren’t the only recent times she’s made headlines. The cutie and her twin brother Moroccan, 11, showed off their dance moves while their mom performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade last month. They were both in green gift boxes and brought a lot of energy to “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which is what Mariah sang.

They were also dressed in a festive way. Moroccan wore a red sweatshirt and black pants while Monroe sparkled in a white tutu with wings. She also had a tiara on her head, like Mariah had. The talented songstress donned a gorgeous red gown during her time in the spotlight and held a matching umbrella as she sang to the crowds on the sidewalks.