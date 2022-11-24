Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, Show Off Adorable Dance Moves As She Performs At Parade

Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins Moroccan and mini-me Monroe had the best time at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As their mom performed her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the kids danced behind her while standing in green gift boxes. Mariah and her kids welcomed the Christmas season with this festive performance.

.@MariahCarey opens for Santa Claus at the @Macys' Thanksgiving Day Parade with a killer performance of "All I Want For Christmas Is You"! 🎄pic.twitter.com/trXpKaJAkj — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 🎄 (Fan Account) (@accessmimi) November 24, 2022

The kids started out inside the large green gift boxes. During the performance, they popped and knocked off the top of the gift box. Moroccan and Monroe began dancing and singing along as their mom continued to sing.

Mariah’s little ones looked adorable at the parade. Moroccan wore a red sweatshirt and black pants. Monroe sparkled in a white tutu with wings. Like her mom, Monroe had a tiara on her head. Mariah was a vision in a gorgeous red gown at the parade. She held a red umbrella over her head as she performed.

After welcoming Santa to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and kicking off the Christmas season, Mariah celebrated Thanksgiving with her loved ones. “Happy Thanksgiving!!! Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. Now it’s reaaaallly time!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The Grammy winner is the definition of a doting mom. Mariah is always bringing her kids on fun adventures, whether it be to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or an amusement park. Mariah shares her twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Mariah recently revealed that she has “rules” that she sets whenever the holidays come around. “When I’m not onstage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” Mariah told USA Today. “I don’t care who it is – the kids, if I have guests, whatever – nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”