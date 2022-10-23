Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks Just Like Mom In New Photo

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe looked like twinning supermodels when they hit the town recently. The legendary songstress took to her social media on Oct. 23 to share adorable snaps with her 11-year-old girl, as they rocked similar outfits and wore their hair in the same, gorgeous style. Mariah posted one of the cute pics — which features the pair entering a limo — to Twitter and captioned it, “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales.”

The “Obsessed” hitmaker, who shares Monroe, as well as Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan, with her ex Nick Cannon, also shared photos of the girls’ night out to her Instagram. Mariah stunned in a short black dress with her hair teased back and partly braided, while Monroe sparkled in her sequined skirt and matching black jacket rocking the same impeccable hair.

Meanwhile, the twins recently proved they are a chip off the old block, as they were featured in Mariah’s hilarious Instagram video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.

The “Always Be My Baby” songstress is clearly a doting mom, as she helped put on the whole production for her only two children. For their recent birthday, Mariah proved on point as she gushed about them on social media. “Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life,” she began a double photo post. “Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy.”

Mariah and Nick are clearly co-parenting champs to the adorable twins, and the singer revealed her approach to raising them during an interview last year. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she joked to Us magazine. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference,” she continued. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”