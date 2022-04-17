Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe, 10, Get A Surprise Visit From The Easter Bunny: Watch

Mariah Carey got a big surprise from the Easter bunny! The singer, 53, was woken up by the bunny himself (or rather, someone in costume as him) in a cute video shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 17. The clip opens with the furry bunny sneaking onto Mariah’s property with two large baskets of chocolate eggs for the GRAMMY winning icon — hiding (and several others) inside and around her house in the wee hours of the morning.

Midway through the clip, he tracked Mariah down — asleep in her bedroom, of course — to personally deliver one of the festive baskets! The New York native, rocking a pair of pink silk pajamas, appeared shocked as she coverd her mouth — quickly moving onto the next room! Mariah’s adorable daughter Monroe, 10, can be seen clapping and waving goodbye to to him from a balcony as the one minute montage came to an end. “Happy Easter!!!” Mariah wrote in her caption.

The festive video racked up over 100,000 views in just an hour, getting plenty of love from her 10.7 million followers. “The Queen of holidays has spoken,” one fan wrote. “Send some chocolate eggs to my house, Mimi!!!! Happy Easter!!” another penned, referencing MC by her nickname Mimi. “This is so extra we had to love it,” a third gushed.

While Christmas is known to be the singer’s favorite holiday, Easter is a close second. The star often marks the holiday with a special celebration or performance of some kind, including in 2020 when she appeared on Joel Osteen‘s Virtual Easter Service with a pre-recorded message and a performance of 90’s classic “Hero.” That same year, she also marked the 15th anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi, which was known to be her “comeback album” at the time.

Of course, Mimi is no stranger to dressing up: the star has iconically worn an Easter Bunny costume over the years, including with ex-husband Nick Cannon back in 2014. While it doesn’t look like a costume is in order this year, it’s not too late.