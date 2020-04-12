Mariah Carey looked absolutely phenomenal during Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter service!

Mariah Carey and many others are using their talents to give back during a very difficult time. The 50-year-old pop icon performed her song “Hero” while looking stunning during Joel Osteen‘s Virtual Easter Service that was broadcast for millions to see on his social media pages on Sunday, April 12. Mariah sent in a pre-recorded message during Joel’s 90-minute sermon before belting out one of the biggest hits of her career. She dressed beautifully for the occasion in a bright pink top with her gorgeous hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. You could also see sweet photos of her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, in the corner of the frame.

The Long Island native was reportedly recruited by Joel, 57, for the special event as a way to deliver a message of love and support to his massive audience amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Another big celeb seen throughout his sermon was movie mogul Tyler Perry, 50. Mariah participated in something similar when she lent her vocals for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America that aired on Sunday, March 29 on FOX along with many other music superstars including Alicia Keys, 39 and Demi Lovato, 27. She performed her hit single “Always Be My Baby” from her recording studio and later shared her thoughts about the state of the world on her Instagram.

“Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX,” she captioned next to the clip of her singing the 90’s classic. “Sending love to all the local heroes, health care workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day.”

Mariah also turned 50 amid she and millions of others being in self-isolation. She officially hit the milestone birthday on Thursday, March 27, and celebrated the occasion by posting a makeup-free selfie while recording new music for her millions of “lambs” to enjoy. “Starting 327 with a new song,” the Grammy winner captioned the post, adding the hashtag “stay home” as a reminder for her fans to practice social distancing and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 crisis.