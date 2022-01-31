Mariah Carey’s Reaction To Nick Cannon’s Baby News Revealed: Plus — How The Twins Feel

Nick Cannon’s baby news didn’t affect ex-wife Mariah Carey, but it will if he does not stay on top of his daddy duties with their twins!

Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a dad — again! The father of superstar songstress’ Mariah Carey’s ten-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccan – revealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. The news comes just one month after the death of his baby son, Zen, with girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, 28. And while that was truly heartbreaking for the entire family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick and Mariah’s twins are focusing on the future — and they are “excited” to have another sibling on the way!

“Monroe and Moroccan are always excited when another brother or sister pops into their family,” a source told us. “Nick makes sure to let them know that they are all his children and that they are all loved equally by him.” As fans know, Mariah and Nick have always prided themselves on their coparenting abilities. After divorcing in 2016, when the twins were five years old, Nick went on to have four more children before the birth of Zen with Alyssa, who sadly passed away in December from a brain tumor.

What does does Mariah — who recently spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, with the twins — think about Nick’s newest addition? “Mariah is happy for Nick, but she is not surprised,” the source said. “She knows that no matter how many kids Nick has in this life, he will always prioritize being a great dad to their twins. He is always there for them no matter what, and he always has been. The twins love their father, and he has a very clear role in their life. He seems them several times a week, usually.”

“And Mariah is just fine with the blended family thing, too,” the insider revealed. “She encourages the twins that to get to know their siblings if that is what they want. Mariah would never want to interfere with her kid’s relationship with Nick’s other kids. Nick would like all of his kids to be close when they are grown, just as any father would, really.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.