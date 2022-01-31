Exclusive

Mariah Carey’s Reaction To Nick Cannon’s Baby News Revealed: Plus — How The Twins Feel

Mariah Carey Nick Cannon
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018
Christmas Celebration On Skid Row held at Los Angeles Mission. Photo Credit: FS/AdMediaPictured: Nick Cannon,Golden Cannon,Brittany BellRef: SPL5137200 231219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: FS/AdMedia / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
2017 Kids Choice Awards - Los Angeles Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Moroccan Cannon,Monroe Cannon,Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Moroccan Cannon Monroe Cannon Mace Coronel Machine Gun Kelly Casie Baker Maddie Ziegler Madisyn Shipman Miranda Cosgrove Ref: SPL1460568 110317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards held at the Forum in Inglewood, USA on March 24, 2018. Pictured: Mariah Carey,Nick Cannon,Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon Ref: SPL5267471 240318 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Nick Cannon’s baby news didn’t affect ex-wife Mariah Carey, but it will if he does not stay on top of his daddy duties with their twins!

Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a dad — again! The father of superstar songstress’ Mariah Carey’s ten-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccanrevealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. The news comes just one month after the death of his baby son, Zen, with girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, 28. And while that was truly heartbreaking for the entire family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick and Mariah’s twins are focusing on the future — and they are “excited” to have another sibling on the way!

“Monroe and Moroccan are always excited when another brother or sister pops into their family,” a source told us. “Nick makes sure to let them know that they are all his children and that they are all loved equally by him.” As fans know, Mariah and Nick have always prided themselves on their coparenting abilities. After divorcing in 2016, when the twins were five years old, Nick went on to have four more children before the birth of Zen with Alyssa, who sadly passed away in December from a brain tumor.

Mariah Carey Nick Cannon
Prior to the birth of their twins, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon attended the AFI FEST 2009 Screening of ‘Precious’ at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in LA on November 1, 2009. (Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

What does does Mariah — who recently spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, with the twins — think about Nick’s newest addition? “Mariah is happy for Nick, but she is not surprised,” the source said. “She knows that no matter how many kids Nick has in this life, he will always prioritize being a great dad to their twins. He is always there for them no matter what, and he always has been. The twins love their father, and he has a very clear role in their life. He seems them several times a week, usually.”

Related Gallery

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family -- Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan

Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017
Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Mariah Carey honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 05 Aug 2015
Mariah Carey with Moroccan Scott Cannon Mariah Carey honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 05 Aug 2015

Mariah Carey Nick Cannon Monroe Cannon Moroccan Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrived with their children, Moroccan and Monroe, to the 31st annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 24, 2018. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

“And Mariah is just fine with the blended family thing, too,” the insider revealed. “She encourages the twins that to get to know their siblings if that is what they want. Mariah would never want to interfere with her kid’s relationship with Nick’s other kids. Nick would like all of his kids to be close when they are grown, just as any father would, really.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.