Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Sings ‘Away In A Manger’ With Mom In Toronto: Watch

Mariah Carey, 52, and her daughter Monroe Cannon, 11, gave fans a special moment to remember during a special performance on Friday. The singer and her mini me sang “Away in a Manger” together during her Merry Christmas to All show in Toronto, Canada and their harmonies were incredible together. Both of the gorgeous gals wore pretty white dressed and matching headbands as they sat on stage in front of a Christmas tree, in a live video that was posted by an attendee.

mariah carey just brought her daughter monroe out on stage for a duet 😭😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAZVR5ZWqC — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) December 10, 2022

Their relaxing and strong vocals made the audience cheer and many were in disbelief how strong the two sounded together. Once they were done, little Monroe stood up and gave her mom a sweet kiss and hug. The moment took place at Scotiabank Arena and certainly left a lasting impression as Mariah and her fans got into the holiday mood.

This isn’t the first time Monroe has joined her mom on stage for a song. The talented young girl and her twin brother, Moroccan, helped Mariah sing her hit “Always Be My Baby” during her #1 to Infinity Las Vegas, NV residency and some other shows in 2017 and 2018. Like their latest performance, the previous moments were endearing.

In addition to singing alike, the mother and daughter duo often dress alike. Back in Oct., they both wore black outfits and had their curly hair down as they posed for a happy photo outside. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” Mariah lightheartedly wrote in the caption for the Twitter post.

Mariah’s close bond with her twins, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, is clear to see. She previously gushed over being a mom and how it has changed her life for the better, in an interview. “I’m going to have to quote ‘Mean Girls’ and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” she joked to Us magazine. “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a ‘cool mom’ — you just never are.”