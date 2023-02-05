Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Channels Mom As She Holds Mic To Lip Sync ‘It’s A Wrap’

Mariah Carey's lookalike daughter Monroe mimicked her mom as she closed her eyes and passionately sang along to one of her songs, in the adorable and funny new video.

February 5, 2023 1:20PM EST
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey‘s daughter Monroe gave her mom’s fans some serious nostalgia in a new TikTok video. The 11-year-old held a microphone and lip synced to her 53-year-old mom’s song “It’s a Wrap” as she wore headphones and a light pink graphic T-shirt. The adorable curly-haired gal mimicked her mom’s singing style by passionately closing her eyes and getting to the moment before Mariah came in and jokingly took the microphone away from her.

@mariahcarey

#itsawrap

♬ its a wrap for you baby. – 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘

“POV: every time I try to practice some vocals,” the caption over the video read. Once it was published, Mariah’s fans quickly took the comments section to praise the video and gush over how much Monroe looks like the Grammy Award-winning artist. “i can only imagine what it’s like to have THE Mariah Carey as your mama,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “MONROE IS THE NEW MARIAH!”

This isn’t the first time Monroe, whose father is Nick Cannon, wowed Mariah’s fans with her musical performance talent. In Dec., she shocked audience members and viewers at home with an epic rendition of “Away in a Manger” with Mariah at the talented artist’s Christmas show in Toronto, Canada. The video of the performance made its way across social media and had many people comparing her voice to her mom’s.

Mariah Carey, Monroe & Moroccan Cannon
Mariah with Monroe and Moroccan during a previous outing. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock)

When Monroe and Mariah aren’t busy singing together, they’re doing other things, like going on outings in stylish outfits. They recently went skiing together and showed off pink puffer coats and black pants as they posed on the slopes. They also wore ski goggles, black knit hats, and gloves as they enjoyed their fun surroundings. “Matching ensems [sic] on the slopes!”, Mariah captioned the photos.

One of the slides in the post also included a photo of Mariah and Monroe’s twin brotherMoroccan. He flashed a smile while wearing a black puffer coat and orange pants. He also posed with both Mariah and Monroe in another photo as the stood outside in front of a snowy area.

