Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe, 11, Twin In Matching Pink Puffer Coats While Skiing: Photos

Leave it to Mariah Carey, 52, to show up skiing in complete style! The “We Belong Together” songstress hit the slopes with her daughter, Monroe, 11, in matching pink puffer jackets on Jan. 18, and took to Instagram to document the mommy-and-me moment. “Matching ensems [sic] on the slopes!”, Mariah captioned the carousel of snow-filled photos. The blonde beauty not only rocked the fashionable coat, but completed her look with a black beanie, earmuffs, black leggings, and black gloves. Her mini-me also sported the same black beanie along with purple ski goggles, black trousers, and fingerless gloves.

One of the photos even pictured the duo sitting on the ski lift in preparation to be taken to the top of the slopes on Wednesday. The third slide included a snapshot of the mom-of-two with Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan, 11. Mimi closed her eyes and smiled from ear to ear in the photo, while Moroccan smiled and kept warm in a black puffer coat. Finally, the last photo in the carousel included an adorable family portrait of the trio with a lovely snow-filled mountain in the background.

Soon after sharing the action-packed photos, many of Mariah’s 11.5 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the family snapshots. “The childhood you didn’t have you’re giving to your kids love to see it,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” A few of the Grammy-winner’s celebrity pals also wrote their own sweet comments, including actor Kalen Allen. “Girl you better get out of there. It’s gay ski week in Aspen. They gon do you like they did Jennifer [Coolidge] in White Lotus!”, the 27-year-old joked. Even Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, 35, penned, “So cuteeee.”

The skiing trip comes just one day before Mariah revealed she will be performing at Usher‘s Lovers & Friends music festival on May 6. “Lovers & Friends Fest – see you in Vegas on May 6! Presale begins tomorrow at 10am PT,” she captioned the festival flyer on Jan. 19, via Instagram. Along with the iconic singer, some other musicians performing in May include: Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, and many more.

Aside from her decades-long music career, Mariah is often spotted spending quality time with her children on Instagram. The Glitter actress shares her twins with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 42. The father-of-twelve and Mimi were married from 2008 until they called it quits in 2016. Mariah has since moved on and has been dating her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, since 2016.