Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Tiny Tie Bikini Top As She Poses In Front Of Car: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked incredible in her latest Instagram video. The reality star posed in a black bikini with black arm warmers while standing in front of a yellow car, in the epic clip. She also had her blonde hair, which blew in the wind, down and added black open toed heels.

Shortly after Kim shared her car photo, she attended an Adele concert in Las Vegas, NV with her sister Kendall Jenner and friend Hailey Bieber. She wore a glamorous black dress to the event and had her hair up. She also added elegant jewelry and received a little wave from the talented singer as she walked by while singing her hit song “When We Were Young.”

Like recently, Kim got attention last month when she revealed she’s in her “happy era” in the caption for gorgeous photos in which she was blowing kisses to the camera. She wore a white T-shirt and ripped jeans and had her long hair down. She also flaunted flattering makeup and added a simple necklace.

When Kim’s not getting attention for posing for epic videos and/or photos, she’s getting it for supporting her kids on certain outings. She recently attended her son Saint‘s basketball game in Los Angeles, CA and often attends her daughter North‘s basketball games alongside other family members and friends. She also occasionally goes on vacations or visits amusement parks to make sure her kids are thoroughly entertained.

Kim and some of her kids also just landed a movie role together. North and Saint will be voicing roles alongside their mom in the sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie, which is called PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and set to be released in Oct. Kim also appeared in the first film, voicing the role of white poodle Delores. Delores is one of many pooches that were captured and placed at Fuzzy Buddies Obedience School in the storyline of the movie.