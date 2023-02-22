Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Team Up To Take On Viral ‘It’s A Wrap’ TikTok Dance: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her 25-year-old cosmetics mogul sis Kylie Jenner are always up for a little sisterly fun! The famous duo took to TikTok on February 22 to show off their rendition of the viral “It’s a Wrap” dance! In the 15 second clip, they danced in casual workout gear in a private gym, with Kylie rocking a black crop top and Kim wearing a similar white one with matching white sneakers.

Mariah Carey‘s hit played as they performed the quick, sultry dance. Near the end of the clip, the mom of two broke off with a graceful dance move, then ran back to her big sis with an enthused hug, while Kim literally jumped into her arms and straddled her while giggling. In the background, Khloe Kardashian, 38, was seen walking by in a jogging suit and designer slippers and waving at the camera.

Fans took to the comments thread to react. “Their gym is bigger than my house,” quipped a follower, while another joked, “when Kim learns one dance, she’s gonna let us know. ILY.” A third remarked, “Kim??!! Dancing???? Slay.” Many were faked out by the SKIMS founder’s diminutive appearance next to her taller sisters. “I can’t be the only one that thought Kim was Stassie,” admitted a fan, with another writing, “I thought that was Stassie Baby!”

The cute clip comes the same day that Kylie admitted Kim is her current favorite sister. “It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim,” Kylie told Vanity Fair for the Feb. 22nd interview. She confessed that part of their bond has to do with what they’re both going through at the moment — namely, high profile splits from exes Travis Scott and Pete Davidson.

“Kim has changed so much recently,” Kylie added. “We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.” In December of 2022, Kylie also christened Khloe her fave sister. “It is really hard because I love them all right now,” she said via her “Year In Review” YouTube video. “But I think that my favorite sister this year is probably Khloe. Or, yeah. I am going to go with Khloe. We got a lot closer this year. We are in this little mom club and it’s a whole thing.”