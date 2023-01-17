Kylie Jenner Hilariously Responds To Kim Begging Her To Promote SKIMs On Instagram

Kylie Jenner, 25, shared gorgeous photos of herself rocking a SKIMS skintight black romper on Instagram on Monday, but she apparently forgot to tag the brand and founder Kim Kardashian noticed. “can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kim wrote in the comments section of the post. “i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote?!!!! wow @skims,” Kylie hilariously responded.

In the eye-catching photos, the makeup mogul was striking various poses in an outside grassy area. She had her hair pulled up into a bun and added knee-high black boots with the look. She also accessorized with sunglasses. “kyventures,” she captioned it.

The epic photos and funny exchange comes one day after Kylie made headlines with another set of photos. They showed her laying on a bed with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou while wearing a colorful two-piece outfit. It consisted of a Jean Paul Gaultier long-sleeved blue crop top with an array of colorful circles and a matching mini skirt. Stassie wore the same outfit but it had different colors, including yellow, green and red.

When Kylie’s not getting attention for her fashion choices, she’s doing so for her personal life. The beauty and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, reportedly called it quits once again over the recent holiday season. A source told us that one of the reasons they decided to go their separate ways is because the rapper, who shares daughter Stormi, 4, and an 11-month-old son with Kylie, isn’t ready to commit.

“One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the source told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”