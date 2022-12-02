Kim Kardashian Enjoying The Single Life In Sexy Crop Top While Out With Khloe At Art Basel: Photos

Kim Kardashian, wasted no time looking like the actual spokesperson for sexy single girls after finalizing her divorce! The fashion and skincare icon, 42, looked chic and fashionably blasé as she stepped out at Art Basel in Miami alongside sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, on Friday, December 2. In photos, Kim’s physique was perfection as she rocked an aqua blue crop top with the short sleeves rolled up, and a pair of heavy leather pants. She wore her darker, honey-toned locks long and slightly wavy, and finished the looked with a perfectly pink makeup palette. The SKIMS founder accessorized with a pair of reflective shades and pointy-toed boots.

In additional pics you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, Good American co-founder Khloe coordinated perfectly with a pair of black, pocket-covered stonewashed jeans and a plunging tank top. The mom of two accessorized with pair of sunglasses, a gold necklace and huge hoop earrings, and wore her light brown hair in a playful high ponytail for bit of 80s flair.

Kim’s unapologetically sexy look comes just three days after she settled and finalized her complex divorce from Kanye West, 45. And a source told us months ago that she was already “ready to mingle” after her split from Kanye and her subsequent breakup with SNL alum Pete Davidson, 29. At the time, she was hoping the father of her children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, would stay out of her way as she moved on.

“Kim is single and ready to mingle,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the August 25 report. “She does not want to get locked into anything right now. Her feelings for Pete were so strong but she knows now that it was lust that she was driven by and not love. Love takes time and right now Kim doesn’t have the time to invest in anything serious. So, while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launching of her new ear pods brand, she is going to have fun. If this includes going on dates, so be it. But she is way too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give away too much of this to anyone else.”

“Kim has spoken to Kanye about the way he treated Pete on several occasions,” they continued. “She explained how difficult he made things for her and she hopes he would treat her next relationship with complete respect.”