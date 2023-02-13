Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian ‘Twin’ In Black String Bikinis By The Pool

Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kim Kardashian, 42, may be years apart but the sisters looked like twins when they wore black bikinis in Kylie’s new Instagram post. Kylie posted two photos of them lounging by the pool in skimpy bikinis even calling Kim her “twin.”

Kylie posted the slideshow with the caption, “you my twin,” and Kim immediately replied, “Always and forever.” In the photos, Kim and Kylie both went makeup free as they let their long, black hair down in loose waves. Both of their hair ended at their waists and they wore similar bikinis. Kim opted for a string bikini with a tiny triangle top and side-tie string bottoms. Meanwhile, Kylie opted for a plunging scoop-neck top with high-rise, skinny-side bottoms.

Kylie has been on a roll with bikini pictures lately and aside from this black two-piece, she recently posted photos wearing a shiny pink bikini that revealed ample cleavage. In the photos, Kylie wore the Blue Lagoon Swimwear Cindy Pink Set, which retails for $192, and had a crisscross spaghetti-strap halterneck top with a massive cutout on her chest that put her ample cleavage on display. She styled the top with the matching side-tie string bottoms and opted out of any makeup. She had her long black hair down in beach waves and showed off her natural face in the gorgeous pictures.

Kylie isn’t the only one who loves showing off her incredible figure on social media, in fact, just the other day, Kim posted some videos of herself rocking a plunging white bra with a pair of tight, high-waisted biker shorts. Kim wore a low-cut, scoop-neckline white bralette with a pair of matching, high-waisted tight white biker shorts. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display in the set and she topped her look off with extremely long, hip-length black hair that was down and parted in the middle in a loose blowout.