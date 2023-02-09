Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Metallic Pink Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free On Tropical Vacation: Photos

Even though Kylie Jenner has returned home from her fun Turks & Caicos vacation, the 25-year-old is still sharing sexy photos from the trip. In her latest Instagram post, Kylie looked stunning in a shiny pink bikini that revealed ample cleavage.

Kylie posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “happyyyy place.” In the photos, Kylie wore the Blue Lagoon Swimwear Cindy Pink Set, which retails for $192. The crisscross spaghetti-strap halterneck top had a massive cutout on her chest that put her ample cleavage on display. She styled the top with the matching side-tie string bottoms and opted out of any makeup. She had her long black hair down in beach waves and showed off her natural face in the gorgeous pictures.

Another one of our favorite swimsuit shots from Kylie’s trip was her pastel multi-colored Chanel Rhinestone Two Piece Bikini. The super tiny and low-cut triangle top featured blue on one side and pink on the other while completely covered in rhinestones. She paired the top with high-rise bright green bottoms, also covered in jewels.

As if Kylie’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a low-cut, scoop-neckline Frankies Bikinis Meg Plisse Tankini Bikini Top that she rolled up to show off her abs. She styled the top with matching Frankies Bikinis Katarina Plisse Cheeky Bikini Bottoms and threw on a tight, bright low-rise The Attico Green Nylon Mini Skirt and accessorized with black platform Coperni Branded Wedge Sandals, a green and yellow JW Anderson Knotted Tote Bag, Burberry Geometric Frame Marlowe Sunglasses, and a Lorraine Schwartz Against Evil Eye Five Eye Diamond Pave Bracelet.

Aside from just bikinis, Kylie also rocked a Jacquemus Spring 2023 look featuring an extremely cropped sheer black button-down shirt with a black bra underneath. She styled her top with a pair of high-rise green skinny strap bikini bottoms and a matching sheer green paisley print mini skirt on top. She topped her look off with a pair of fuzzy lime green and brown strappy heels.