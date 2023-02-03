Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini Under A Sheer Top In Sexy New Photos

Kylie Jenner left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 25-year-old took to social media on February 3 and shared a smoldering photo as the KUWTK alum wore a barely-there bikini and sheer blouse. She skipped a caption for the carousel post with the exception of a single angel emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNZOLapAmt/

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in her lush backyard while surrounded by a picturesque landscape of tall trees and nature throughout. She flaunted her phenomenal figure in an ensemble by Jacquemus from the Spring 2023 “Le Raphia” Collection.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Kylie’s comments section to gush over the beauty entrepreneur. Actress Natalie Halcro said, “Sheesh what a babe,” while celebrity makeup artist Ariel commented, “Wowwww,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

“Now every girl is going to get feather shoes,” one fan commented on the star’s footwear. Another mentioned her recent split from rapper Travis Scott and said, “Travis is screaming, crying, and throwing up.”

As we previously reported after Kylie and Travis split again 11 months after having their second child, Aire, in Feb. 2022, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the reason behind the couple calling it quits. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider said. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”