See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks Strapless Tube Top On Girls Night Out With Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson

MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she is seen arriving and leaving Simon Hucks wedding in Bel Air. 13 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA805331_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos of herself and her two gal pals as they hung out for a fun night by the shining moon.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is showing off her beauty by the moonlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent a night out with her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson and shared incredible photos of the special moment to her Instagram on Jan. 29. In the snapshots, the three lovely ladies are posing while walking and sitting with confidence as an outdoor pool full of clear blue water and a bright moon in the sky can be seen behind them.

Kim’s wearing a black tube top and a matching long skirt with a high slit as well as black wrap around heels as her long locks are pulled up into a ponytail in the pics. Natalie is rocking a long animal print dress with spaghetti straps and no shoes as her long curly hair is down and Olivia looks great in a black bra top under an open black button-down shirt, a black mini skirt, and matching slippers, as her blonde tresses are pulled back with sunglasses placed on top of her head.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during a previous outing. (MEGA)

“🌑 Moon Manifestations 🌑,” Kim captioned the eye-catching post before fans eagerly responded. “Stunning,” one fan wrote while another compared Kim’s features in the photos to her four-year-old daughter Chicago‘s. “I see Chicago’s face in this pic!😍😍,” the fan exclaimed while many others agreed.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Hottest Outfits Ever -- Photos

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian exits Nobu after dinner with her mother Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A stylish Kim Kardashian is seen leaving Jon & Vinny's restaurant after having dinner with Scooter Braun and his wife in Brentwood. It is worth mentioning that on Jon & Vinny's dinner menu there is a dish called "Ham & Yeezy.". 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

In addition to Kim’s photos, Olivia shared different photos of all three of the gals hanging out during the daytime. They were sitting down and relaxing while enjoying beverages as they flaunted stylish silver and white outfits, including a silver crop top for Kim. “Put de lime in de coconut 🥥🎶👽🌴,” Olivia wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during another previous outing. (MEGA)

Before Kim’s latest hangouts with Natalie and Olivia, she made headlines for matching Pete Davidson when they both wore hoodies during a romantic night out on Jan. 27. They visited friends in the Beverly Hills neighborhood and also wore matching sunglasses and black face masks as they walked outside by photographers.