Kim Kardashian Rocks Strapless Tube Top On Girls Night Out With Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos of herself and her two gal pals as they hung out for a fun night by the shining moon.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is showing off her beauty by the moonlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent a night out with her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson and shared incredible photos of the special moment to her Instagram on Jan. 29. In the snapshots, the three lovely ladies are posing while walking and sitting with confidence as an outdoor pool full of clear blue water and a bright moon in the sky can be seen behind them.

Kim’s wearing a black tube top and a matching long skirt with a high slit as well as black wrap around heels as her long locks are pulled up into a ponytail in the pics. Natalie is rocking a long animal print dress with spaghetti straps and no shoes as her long curly hair is down and Olivia looks great in a black bra top under an open black button-down shirt, a black mini skirt, and matching slippers, as her blonde tresses are pulled back with sunglasses placed on top of her head.

“🌑 Moon Manifestations 🌑,” Kim captioned the eye-catching post before fans eagerly responded. “Stunning,” one fan wrote while another compared Kim’s features in the photos to her four-year-old daughter Chicago‘s. “I see Chicago’s face in this pic!😍😍,” the fan exclaimed while many others agreed.

In addition to Kim’s photos, Olivia shared different photos of all three of the gals hanging out during the daytime. They were sitting down and relaxing while enjoying beverages as they flaunted stylish silver and white outfits, including a silver crop top for Kim. “Put de lime in de coconut 🥥🎶👽🌴,” Olivia wrote in the caption.

Before Kim’s latest hangouts with Natalie and Olivia, she made headlines for matching Pete Davidson when they both wore hoodies during a romantic night out on Jan. 27. They visited friends in the Beverly Hills neighborhood and also wore matching sunglasses and black face masks as they walked outside by photographers.