Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Skintight Plunging Corset Gown At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner has been taking Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week by storm and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 25-year-old attended the Gaultier runway show on Jan. 25, when she wore a skintight strapless dress with a plunging corset bodice.

For the show, Kylie wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress that perfectly hugged her curvy frame. The dress featured a plunging blue and white satin corset top that revealed ample cleavage and cinched in her tiny waist. From her waist down was a fitted black skirt that was flowy at the bottom and she accessorized with pointed-toe pumps.

As for her glam, Kylie went old-Hollywood glamour when she had her black hair slicked back into a low bun while parted to the side and wet waves on both sides. A sultry brown smokey eye with a thick black cat-eye liner and a matte brown lip completed her sexy ensemble.

This is just one of the many stunning looks Kylie has worn while in Paris for fashion week. The night before, she stepped out wearing a Lado Bokuchava Cyber Shibari Blazer that was completely cut out on the stomach and had an insanely plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage. She styled the blazer with a high-waisted tight black Lado Bokuchava Slit Midi Skirt and a pair of black leather Lado Bokuchava Buckle Knee Boots.

Another one of our favorite looks from Kylie was her massive lion’s head dress at the Schiaparelli show on Jan. 23. Kylie’s strapless black velvet dress was skintight and featured ruched material. While we loved the dress on its own, Kylie added a massive furry lion head to the front of the dress that looked real, even though it was fake. She accessorized her Beauty & The Beast-inspired look with a pair of black and gold velvet heels and gorgeous glam.