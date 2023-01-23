Kylie Jenner Wears Massive Faux Lion’s Head On Her Chest For ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Fashion Week Look

Kylie Jenner rocked a massive fake lion's head on her black dress at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

January 23, 2023 9:43AM EST
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Kylie Jenner, she’s always making a statement with her outfit no matter the occasion. That’s precisely what the 25-year-old did when she attended the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23. Kylie arrived wearing a huge faux lion’s head on one side of her skintight black dress.

Kylie Jenner at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 23. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kylie’s strapless black velvet dress was skintight and featured ruched material. While we loved the dress on its own, Kylie added a huge lion’s head to the front of the dress that looked real, even though it was fake. She accessorized her Beauty & The Beast inspired look with a pair of black and gold velvet heels and gorgeous glam.

Kylie had her black hair slicked back into a high ponytail with long bangs in front. A sultry smokey eye with a thick black cat-eye liner and a nude lip completed her chic ensemble.

Since arriving in Paris, Kylie has already rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits and aside from this one, she headed to the Maison Margiela show the night before when she wore a silky blue mini dress with an oversized blue coat on top. Kylie’s sheer blue tulle ruffled coat featured metallic blue sleeves and flannel cuffs and she accessorized with bedazzled silver Maison Margiela Tabi Stiletto Pumps and a Maison Margiela 5Ac Classique Baby purse.

Underneath Kylie’s blue silky dress, she rocked a full cream latex ensemble featuring a tight corset crop top with a cone bra that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that put her tiny waist and toned legs on full display.

