Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Necklace While Out In Paris: Photos

If anyone is going to do something shocking for Paris Fashion Week, it’s Kylie Jenner, 25. Hours after she rocked a faux lion head on her black velvet Schiaparelli dress, the makeup maven shocked fans in another unique ensemble on Jan. 23. Interestingly, it wasn’t the figure-hugging blue dress that began a controversy, but rather, the noose-like necklace around Kylie’s neck. The outfit not only consisted of the nearly floor-length gown, but the former billionaire also made sure to accessorize with transparent sunglasses and pink sequined boots.

After stepping out in the streets of Paris with the look, the mom-of-two then took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with the controversial piece of jewelry. Kylie did not caption the post, however, her 379 million followers had plenty to say. “No offence [sic] but you should hire me as your fashion advisor. I’m highly disappointed in you,” one of King Kylie’s followers wrote, while another chimed in, “You need a better stylist.”

More online fashionistas also took to Twitter to react to Kylie’s statement piece after PEOPLE tweeted about the necklace. “It just leaves bad taste,” one Twitter user said in response, while another added, “Kylie never learns.” A third follower attempted to make light of the matter and referenced Kylie earlier ensemble. “Maybe she plans to use it to reel in the lion?”, they wrote along with an eye-roll emoji. The dress, boots, and necklace are all designed by Givenchy, which notably also featured the accessory on the runway (see PHOTO HERE).

Kylie’s shocking choice of jewelry, as mentioned above, comes hours after she wore a faux lion head during the Schiaparelli show while she attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday. She wasn’t the only A-lister rocking a faux animal either, as models Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Shalom Harlow, all sported the animals on the runway. Kylie and Irina, 37, twinned with matching lion heads, while Naomi sported a black wolf and Shalom, rocked a rare faux snow leopard look. All of the hand-painted animal heads were created using “foam, resin, wool and silk faux fur,” according to the designer’s Instagram page.

Aside from the daring fashion, both pieces come two days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder debuted photos of her son, Aire, 11 mos., on Instagram. She captioned the snapshots with just her baby boy’s name, a moniker the public did not know for months. Originally, her son was legally named Wolf Webster, however, she said that was not going to be his name during a Sept. 8, 2022, interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The brunette bombshell shares both of her children with her on-and-off boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31. The rapper and Kylie recently broke up (yet again) over the holidays, per Us Weekly’s Jan. 7 story.