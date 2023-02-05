Kylie Jenner Rocks Sequin Bikini As She Sunbathes In The Turks & Caicos

Kylie Jenner, 25, looked incredible when she posed for her latest set of Instagram photos. The makeup mogul wore a light blue, pink, and green sequin bikini as she sunbathed on a lounge chair in Turks and Caicos, in the snapshots. She posed while relaxing and letting her long hair fall down in front and behind her as she gave off a confident facial expression.

“daydream,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments from followers. “New lock screen,” some followers wrote, referring to putting one of her photos as the lock screen on their phones. “Wow,” others wrote, while another gushed over her fashionable swimsuit.

Kylie’s new set of photos come after the doting mom threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter Stormi‘s 5th birthday and son Aire‘s 1st birthday. The bash included impressive decorations, shirts, and cakes, that celebrated the sister and brother’s special occasions. It was held at Kylie’s California mansion on Feb. 1 and family members and friends attended.

The joint celebration took place just a few weeks after it was reported that Kylie and Stormi and Aire’s father, Travis Scott, had split once again. A source told us their decision was because the rapper wasn’t ready to fully commit to the reality star. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it,” they continued. “But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Kylie and Travis first started dating in 2017 and split in Oct. 2019. They reconciled shortly after and shared memorable moments, including appearances at public events, since then, but remained private about their relationship for the most part.