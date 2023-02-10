Kim Kardashian Debuts Bangs While Listening To Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande: Watch

Kim Kardashian debuted new side bangs while listening to Ariana Grande in a new video.

kim kardashian
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kim Kardashian is constantly switching up her hairstyle and that’s exactly what she did in a new Instagram video. The 42-year-old showed off her new side bangs while listening to Pete Davidson’s ex, Ariana Grande in the background.

In the video, Kim had super long black hair that ended all the way at her lower back while her new side bangs framed both sides of her face. Her hair was down and parted in the middle while pin-straight and her bangs fell along her cheekbones. Not only was her new gorgeous, but so was Kim’s outfit.

Kim wore a low-cut, spaghetti-strap black crop top with a pair of skintight short black biker shorts. The tank top had a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she posed in the outfit while mouthing along to the Ariana song playing in the background. She even posted the video with the caption, “always @arianagrande,” which was funny because Pete is also Kim’s ex. At one point she started laughing at her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who was singing along in the other room, before saying to the camera, “We cut bangs guys.”

That same day, Kim posted even more videos of herself in sexy outfits including a plunging white bra with a pair of tight, high-waisted biker shorts. Kim wore a low-cut, scoop-neckline white bralette with a pair of matching, high-waisted tight white biker shorts, and in another video, she rocked a skintight, sleeveless white onesie from the new Skims raw cut collection.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she also rocked a low-cut black cropped camisole with a pair of matching, high-waisted short black biker shorts that were similar to her white ones. Kim’s final outfit and video was a pink ensemble that she wore to her Skims pop-up. For the event, she rocked a plunging pink bralette with thick, wide straps that revealed ample cleavage.

