Kim Kardashian Slays In Tiny White Crop Top & Tight White Short-Shorts In Sexy New Videos

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old looked stunning when she posted some videos of herself rocking a plunging white bra with a pair of tight, high-waisted biker shorts.

In the videos taken in the mirror, Kim wore a low-cut, scoop-neckline white bralette with a pair of matching, high-waisted tight white biker shorts. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display in the set and she topped her look off with extremely long, hip-length black hair that was down and parted in the middle in a loose blowout.

In another video Kim posted, she rocked a skintight, sleeveless white onesie from the new Skims raw cut collection. The high-neck bodysuit cinched in her tiny waist and had short shorts that highlights her legs. As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she also rocked a low-cut black cropped camisole with a pair of matching, high-waisted short black biker shorts that were similar to her white ones.

Kim’s final outfit and video was a pink ensemble that she wore to her Skims pop-up. For the event, she rocked a plunging pink bralette with thick, wide straps that revealed ample cleavage.

Her entire stomach, toned abs, and small waist were the stars of the show and she styled the top with a pair of matching high-waisted, tight pink leggings. On top of her shirt, she threw on a slouchy pink cropped zip-up jacket and she topped her look off with a diamond choker necklace and knee-high black heeled boots.