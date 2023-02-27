North West Hangs With Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie In New TikTok After Kylie Jenner Shut Down Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media, but her little sister, Gracie Teefy, has no such qualms. Gracie, 9, joined North West to make “homemade pasta” in a handful of TikToks posted on Feb. 25. After completing the first step of “applying lip gloss,” North, 9, and Gracie get their hands dirty – literally – by mixing flour and eggs on someone’s wooden cutting board. With flour getting everywhere (and the occasional dance break), North and Gracie do their best actually to make their own noodles. With the videos playing at 1.5x speed, North and Gracie speed through the process almost as fast as Selena and Kylie Jenner were squashing rumors of a Gomez-KarJenner rift.

The suspected shade came when Kylie, 26, posted a snap on her Instagram Stories. “This was an accident???” Kylie said when sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, which zoomed in on their eyebrows. The posts came three hours after Selena shared a video of her apparently using the Bella Hadid face filter and the Only Murders in the Building star saying she “accidentally laminated by my brows too much.” When pop culture commentator Nuha (@devotedly.yours) made a video about the alleged shade, both Kylie and Selena responded in the comments section.

“This is reaching,” wrote Kylie, adding, “No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts. [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Selena added, “Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

This instance was one of the catalysts for Selena’s self-imposed social media sabbatical. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” Selena said during a short TikTok live on Feb. 23. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much! I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

In addition to the Kylie brow drama, Selena found herself mired in some controversy after she commented on a few fans’ TikToks. When a newly converted Selenator said she’s the “biggest” fan to exist after “with these mean girls coming at her f****** throat, disgusting, despicable behavior from the Nepo babies,” referring to Hailey, 25, and Kylie. Selena wrote “I love you” on the post. In another resurfaced video where a young Hailey seems to gag at the sound of Taylor Swift’s name, Selena wrote, “So sorry [that] by best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena’s choice to step away from social media comes on the heels of a Vanity Fair interview where she said that fans constantly comparing her to Justin Bieber’s girlfriends online was why she ultimately handed over her Instagram account to her assistants.