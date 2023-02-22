Selena Gomez Gushes Over A ‘Sister’s Love’ As She Shares Rare Throwback Photos With Sibling Gracie, 9

Just a few weeks after bringing little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to share cute photos of her adorable sister with her fans and followers. While sharing a carousel of images, which you can see below, Selena wrote, “Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters [sic] love. Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute.”

As you can see in the images above, there are four photos of Selena and Gracie having fun in a pool. They can be seen underwater kissing, hugging, and screaming underneath the surface. It was a cute date for the duo and it resulted in some really beautiful pictures, too.

Selena is 21 years older than her sister, Gracie, and the singer/actress often shares pictures of her sibling on social media. As we said, they also attended this year’s Golden Globes ceremony together, and in 2017, Selena revealed how she wanted to make sure she surrounded Gracie with support and love. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and, beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

But that’s not all — Selena has also taken Gracie to the premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2, an Olivia Rodrigo concert, her 30th birthday celebration, and new BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham‘s birthday party in Jan. 2023. They clearly have a strong bond and we don’t see that wavering anytime soon. We actually can’t wait to see what they do together next.